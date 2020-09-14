Domino's to create 6,000 new jobs

Pizza takeaway chain Domino’s has announced it is creating 6,000 new roles ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period.

The fast food firm is hiring 5,000 new employees as well as 1,000 placements under the government’s Kickstart scheme to help young people get jobs after the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 5,000 new roles, Domino’s will hire pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The positions are on top of the 6,000 new jobs created since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The Kickstarter scheme, which is paid in line with current store pay levels, will offer young people on the job training with the opportunity to apply for a permanent role at the end of the six-month placement.

The move comes amid a huge job losses for retailers and hospitality firms, and will help Domino’s gear up for the busy festive period.

The company, which was able to keep its stores open during the coronavirus lockdown, reinstated its dividend payment last month, hailing “resilient” trading during the pandemic.

Domino’s chief executive Dominic Paul said: “It was a privilege to keep our stores open during Covid-19 and to now be in a position to offer thousands more people the opportunity to become a Domino’s team member.

“We’re also delighted to have applied to support the Government’s Kickstart scheme, offering young people the chance to get back into work and to build lifelong skills through our training programmes.

“Together, these over 6,000 new roles will help Domino’s continue to safely serve our local communities as we head towards the busy festive period.”