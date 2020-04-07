Foreign secretary Dominic Raab and the cabinet collectively have authority over national security decisions while Boris Johnson is unable to fulfil his role as Prime Minister.

Johnson asked Raab, as first secretary of state, by Johnson last night to deputise for him after the Prime Minsiter was sent intensive care as his condition worsened.

Read more: Who’s in charge if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is incapacitated?

A Number 10 spokesman said today that the Prime Minister was in a stable condition and “in good spirits”.

They also confirmed that Raab and the cabinet now have powers to make national security decisions if necessary.

“In relation to national security matters, the first secretary of state and cabinet have the authority and ability to respond in the Prime Minister’s absence,” he said.

“Decisions made by cabinet are based on collective decision making, but the foreign secretary would chair the meeting.

“Should the National Security Council be required then the foreign secretary would chair it, but there are no National Security Councils currently planned because none are planned during parliamentary recess.”

When asked if Raab had also written the UK’s letters of last resort, the spokesman said he hadn’t and the “Prime Minister is still the Prime Minister”.

The letters of last resort are written by every Prime Minister and contain a decision of whether to launch a nuclear attack if the British government has been destroyed by a nuclear strike and has killed the Prime Minister and the first secretary of state.

Former defence minister, and current Commons Defence Committee chair, Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister’s illness could provide an opportunity for the UK’s enemies.

Read more: Boris Johnson breathing ‘without assistance’ in intensive care

He tweeted: “It is important to have 100 per cent clarity as to where responsibility for UK national security decisions now lies.

“We must anticipate adversaries attempting to exploit any perceived weakness.”

