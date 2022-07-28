Dock workers join industrial wave and call for strike at Felixstowe

Felixstowe workers have voted in favour of strike.

Members of the union Unite working at the port of Felixstowe have called for strike over salaries.

The dock workers join the wave of industrial action which has led to what many call the “summer of discontent.”

The union announced that 92 per cent of workers balloted voted in favour of walking out on an 81 per cent turnout.

Unite didn’t give specific dates for the industrial action but it is expected to take place next month.

Members cited a 5 per cent pay increase offer – against the backdrop of inflation rates hitting 11.9 per cent – as the main reason behind the industrial action.

“Workers should not be paying the price for the pandemic with a pay cut,” said the union’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

According to Unite representatives, if the strike were to go ahead it would cause significant damage to the UK’s supply chain as Felixstowe is the biggest UK container port.

“Strike action at Felixstowe will inevitably create huge disruption across the UK’s supply chain,” added Unite’s regional officer Miles Hubbard.

Commenting on the announcement, a port spokesperson said: “The company made what we believe to be a very fair offer and we are disappointed with the result of the ballot.”

“We hope that any industrial action can be avoided.”

The ballot comes on the heels of a series of railway strikes threatening to bring the UK to a standstill.