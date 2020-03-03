Dixons Carphone shakes up executive team

Dixons Carphone has announced a shake up of its executive team, as its chief operating officer steps down after 11 years at the company.



Alan Ritchie will leave the business in June, and chief digital officer Mark Alsop will take on chief operating officer duties alongside his current role from 4 May.



Dixons Carphone also announced that former John Lewis director of partnership strategy Ed Connolly will join the company as chief commercial officer.



Connolly will replace Steve Ager who is also leaving in June after 12 years at Dixons Carphone.



Chief executive Alex Baldock said: “I am delighted to welcome Ed to Dixons Carphone as chief commercial officer. Ed is a forward-thinking and innovative leader who is focused on building strong, customer-obsessed and highly commercial teams.



“I am also pleased to be bringing our stores, contact centres and online business together under Mark Allsop’s leadership in his role as chief operating officer.



“This will enable us to become truly omnichannel and deliver a seamlessly integrated store and digital experience.”



Connolly added: “I am delighted to be joining Dixons Carphone, a business I have admired for a long time and undergoing one of the most exciting transformations in retail.



“Ensuring we have a world-class commercial function will be crucial to delivering our vision of helping everyone enjoy amazing technology and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

