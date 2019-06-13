Thursday 13 June 2019 2:39 pm
To this end, the company is making some strong progress and, while still significantly shy of previous levels, the shares have staged something of a recovery rally in 2019, having added around 22%, although that is from a lower base.
The update keeps full-year guidance unchanged, while highlighting positive trading in the US, strong growth in ‘New’ categories and improved operating margin, boosted no doubt by the considerable pricing power which accompanies tobacco.
Despite the continued investment in new products, the company continues to generate prodigious amounts of cash, enabling a dividend whose current yield of 6.6% is adequately covered and a clear invitation to income seekers.
The more recent improvement in fortunes cannot mask the longer-term challenges, however, and this is likely to prove a drag for some time to come.
Over the last 12 months, the shares remain down 18%, as compared to a 4% dip for the wider FTSE 100 index, and the initial reaction to the update may be the result of some shorter-term profit taking.
That said, and despite the considerable hurdles which remain, the market seems sharply focused on the potential of BATS as it transforms its business model, with the general view of the shares as a ‘strong buy’ remaining intact.
Dividend star British American Tobacco gets cheaper
