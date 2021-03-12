Diversity blow: UK banks lost 10,000 women in 2020

The number of women at the UK’s five biggest lenders shrank by three per cent during 2020, according to new Bloomberg data.

Men saw a decline of around 2.1 per cent as banks pushed ahead with long-planned cuts and navigated the Covid-19 crisis.

At NatWest, roles filled by women fell by nine per cent compared to a 5.2 per cent fall for men.

Standard Chartered kept roughly the same number of men but its female staff declined by 2.2 per cent.

The banks, along with Barclays, Lloyds, and HSBC, employ around half a million people globally.

