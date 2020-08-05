The DIT provides Tradeshow Access Programme grant support to the UK games sector to enable UK games SMEs to exhibit at international trade shows such as Game Developers Conference, Gamescom and China Joy.

DIT partners with the games sector to deliver trade missions, such as organising Chinese companies to visit Games London.

DIT provides digital support, such as webinars, to highlight new opportunities in areas such as Latin America.

DIT international trade advisors in the English Regions and their equivalents in the Devolved Administrations provide direct export advice and services to enable games companies to grow their exports.

On inward investment, DIT works with its global network to deliver games inward investment projects, which is enhanced by the Video Games Tax Relief and the presence of a wide range of UK talent, including a cluster of world-class digital and professional services companies.