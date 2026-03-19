International investment into UK businesses dips

Investment in the UK from overseas has soured

High-growth British companies with international founders have seen significantly reduced cash injections from overseas over the last five years, raising concerns around inward investment into the UK.

Sums raised by these companies have dropped 36 per cent since 2021, according to the latest analysis from Rathbones using data gathered from Companies House filings.

The number of deals into UK companies with non-UK resident founders has hit its lowest level since 2020, down to 1,086 with £6.5bn, from its peak of 2,035 with £10.3bn raised in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of active companies with international founders also declined in 2024 for the first time in over a decade, dropping to 7,364 down from its 2023 high of 7,431, as interest in the UK continues to cool.

Challenging UK environment

The downward trend also points towards a more challenging environment in the UK for attracting global talent, heightening concerns within the industry if the dwindling of investment will persist.

Michelle White, head of private office at Rathbones, said: “While the UK continues to be a recognised centre for innovation and globally minded entrepreneurship, this fall in investment activity is a real warning sign.

“These shifts mirror what we are seeing among internationally mobile clients, increasingly, people with greater wealth are more globally mobile and this trend is shaping investment in UK companies.”

White noted that rising interest rates coupled with the abolition of the non-dom regime and phasing out of business investment relief, also “introduced new uncertainties for internationally minded founders weighing the UK” against other countries.

Wider exodus

Nearly 6,000 entrepreneurs have quit the UK over the last two years, highlighting the challenge of economic competitiveness.

The United Arab Emirates was the most attractive location according to Rathbones, followed by Spain and the US, as they fled the new inheritance tax regime for business owners.

As of April 2025, the abolition replaced the previous system with a residence-based regime, making long term UK residents liable for taxes on worldwide income and gains.

Notable names who have left the UK include Goldman Sachs vice president Richard Gnodde and Nassef Sawiris, co-owner of Aston Villa.

While Chancellor Rachel Reeves restricted the amount of inheritance tax relief businesses can receive when passed down, she also made it easier for Brits to avoid inheritance tax if they leave the UK for at least 10 years.

White noted it was particularly young business owners who were looking to relocate “in search for better opportunities, more favourable tax environments and more optimism about long term growth prospects”.

She also warned that the trend underscored the importance of the economy, tax system and talent pathways remaining internationally competitive.