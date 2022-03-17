Disney staff head for walkout amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ row with execs

Disney staff are set to stage a walkout after execs refuse to publicly criticise the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

The Parental Rights in Education bill was recently passed by Florida Republicans, and bans all discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools.

As reported by the Guardian, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the bill last week in a staff email but refused to publicly criticise the bill.

He said that Disney’s leadership “unequivocally stand” with LGBTQ+ employees but added that corporate statements “do very little to change outcomes or minds”, stating that “they are often weaponised by one side or the other to further divide and inflame”.

This caused backlash amongst some employees, and many disagreed with his strategy of silence on the matter.

He responded to these criticisms and said: “Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was.

“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry”.

He said the entertainment giant would also pause all political donations in Florida.

However, employees have launched a @DisneyWalkout page in response to the bill.

Staff plan to launch a full-day walkout on 22 March.

The LGBTQIA+ workers and allies at The Walt Disney Company are standing in solidarity together over the coming weeks. Here is our open statement and website.https://t.co/hdvFds7Bw6

Petition: https://t.co/B6OWRGmlTF#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/uhQLMl5FJG — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 14, 2022