Diamond League to raise prize money to compete with track and field rivals

The Diamond League athletics circuit will increase prize money to record highs as it looks to compete with plans for track and field competitors.

The racing league awards prizes and points for wins around the world across track and field disciplines with the season-ending finale seeing the best competitors fight for a larger prize purse.

This season the series meetings saw first place receive $10,000, second get $6,000 and third $3,500. From 2025, however, first place will rise to between $30,000 and $50,000.

Likewise the final event prize money has seen an increase from $30,000 to at least $60,000, which could rise – likely for 100m titles – to $100,000.

It comes as athletics looks to modernise with rival ideas competing for athletes’ attention. The World Athletics Ultimate Championship will start in 2026 and see a £7.8m purse at one event – the entire Diamond League season next year will dish out £7m.

Elsewhere track legend Michael Johnson will launch Grand Slam Track for April 2025, which will see major-style events across the calendar with contracted athletes such as Jake Wightman and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

“The Wanda Diamond League remains committed to rewarding the athletes more, whilst at the same time ensuring the long term sustainability of the series, so it continues to provide vital competition to the athletes for many more years to come,” said Petr Stastny, the CEO of Diamond League AG.