Deutsche Boerse announces hydrogen index plans amid push for greener economies

Getty Images

Deutsche Boerse’s power and gas exchange EEX plans to launch an index to price hydrogen next year, according to Reuters.

It would be the first publicly-traded index tracking hydrogen as a commodity.

The company hopes the commodity will play a big role in the global shift to greener economies.

The index aims to publish a price of hydrogen that will reflect the over-the-counter market and bilateral trades in import and export agreements.

Full details are expected to be released before the end of the year.

EEX chief strategy officer Tobias Paulun said: “Together with our customers, we see hydrogen as a long-term opportunity.”

Speaking at the Reuters Events Hydrogen Economy Europe conference, he explained that EEX will draw on a number of contributors to provide quotes in euros for green hydrogen.

It will also certify the quality through guarantees of origin, a tool already used in renewable power.

The announcement follows the conclusion of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where countries agreed to ‘phase down’ coal.

The European Union recently announced a strategy to achieve 40 gigawatts of hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The UK has also featured hydrogen energy in its £12bn 10-point energy plan.