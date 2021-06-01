Deutsche Bank 'confirms move to adopt hybrid working' as work-from-home era fades

Deutsche Bank staff have been told they can continue working from home for some days, with the banking giant adopting a hybrid model when offices reopen.

The bank’s boss Christian Sewing signed off an internal memo, seen by Bloomberg, to staff detailing how Deutsche will return to the office once Covid-19 restrictions ease across locations it has offices.

Like many of its rivals Deutsche has opted for the hybrid model, mixing office days with remote working, according to Bloomberg.

“We need to find the right balance which will make all of us together more efficient and effective,” the memo said.

“To support new ways of working we will make targeted investments in our real estate and upgrade our digital infrastructure to facilitate increased collaboration.”

The note to staff said divisional managers will spell out what it means for individual units “in due course”.

In April Deutsche Bank’s finance boss James von Moltke said the bank expected staff to be in the office between 40-60 per cent of the time.

The internal memo from Sewing and HR boss Michael Ilgner looks to formalise that thinking.

