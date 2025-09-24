Shaping the Square Mile’s future

Destination City Partnership Fund: Let’s Shape the Future of the Square Mile Together.

It’s easy to let milestones—big and small—pass you by in a city as fast-paced and ever-changing as London. But this summer, I paused to reflect on a few of my own milestones—both personal and professional.

On the personal side, I celebrated a round-number birthday (the exact figure will remain a mystery!), which gave me a moment to reflect on nearly a decade of living in the UK after moving from Toronto, Canada. I’ve learned that despite our shared language and history, the differences can be delightfully surprising.

As someone who did not grow up in London—and spent much of their UK career outside the City—I still find myself endlessly interested and inspired by the Square Mile.

I’m awestruck at a place where steel skyscrapers weave between medieval churches and Roman ruins, where Michelin-starred restaurants share streets with sandwich shops and traditional pubs, and where world-class coffee and cocktail bars are just around every corner.

Day or night, weekday or weekend, in the Square Mile, there really is something for everyone.

This summer also marked one year since I took on the role of Senior Responsible Officer for Destination City, the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy. In a globally competitive landscape, ensuring the Square Mile remains a place where people want to live, work, learn, and explore is important for sustaining its role as the engine of the UK economy.

The world-leading City of London

The City of London is already a world-leading financial and professional services powerhouse, home to an exceptional mix of culture, heritage, and hospitality. But by showcasing all that it has to offer, in its infinite variety and character, the Destination City programme wants to make the City even more attractive.

At the heart of our strategy is a commitment to work in partnership with stakeholders across the Square Mile.

This is why we recently launched the Destination City Partnership Fund, a new initiative designed to support creative projects that will drive growth in the City.

A cornerstone of the Corporation’s Destination City programme, the fund aims to create vibrant partnerships that improve the City as a place to live, work, learn, and explore.

We’ve already had the opportunity to support several community-led initiatives – ones that showcase and promote the City’s heritage, creativity, and renewal.

But the Destination City Partnership Fund is more than just financial aid. In many ways, it’s a return to our roots.

A catalyst for both innovation and collaboration, the fund supports those exhibiting these two attributes, which have, more than any others, positioned this Square Mile of London as the global economic centre it is today.

Destination City partnership fund

Aiming to support organisations of all sizes, the fund will enable partners to deliver experiences and initiatives that reflect the City’s rich heritage while showcasing its identity as a global hub for culture, commerce, and community.

Whether it’s a public art installation, a community-led event, a digital experience, or a cultural experience, the fund is seeking projects that are ambitious, inclusive, and impactful. Priority will be given to proposals that demonstrate strong partnerships, creative vision, and the potential to engage diverse audiences.

Applications are now open, and I’d encourage interested organisations to apply early. The fund is part of a broader commitment to ensure the Square Mile continues to be a leading destination for residents, workers, students, and visitors alike – long into the future.

If you’re ready to help shape the City’s future, we want to hear from you. Let’s build something extraordinary – together.

For more information and to apply, visit Destination City or check out our LinkedIn page.

