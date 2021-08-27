Denmark declares epidemic 'under control' as it downgrades Covid-19

Denmark no longer considers Covid-19 “a socially critical disease in Denmark”, citing the large number of vaccinations in the Scandinavian country, its government said this afternoon.

Health minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement: “The epidemic is under control. We have record-high vaccination rates.”

He said that, starting on 10 September, “we can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19”.

In practice, that would mean partially phasing out vaccination card requirements for some major events, like concerts, and in nightclubs.

On 1 July, Denmark introduced a digital coronavirus passport that had to be shown when required.

“Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society,” he added.

Heunicke said on Thursday that 80 per cent of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark had been vaccinated. Getting the jab in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.