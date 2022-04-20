Demolition of M&S Oxford St store put on hold by Gove

The Art Deco building faces bulldozing. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The bulldozing of the iconic Marks & Spencer building on Oxford St has been put on pause by the government.

According to a report by the BBC, Michael Gove asked Westminster council to press pause on a demolition application. 

Under an Article 31 holding direction, a local authority cannot green light planning permission until ministers have scrutinised plans.

The supermarket is hoping to build a 10-store building, with office space and a gym, on the site of the current Art Deco store.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously given the council approval for the plans, however critics have said the proposal will see a historic building lost.

