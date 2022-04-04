London shoppers evacuated from Oxford Street after gas leak

Shoppers have been evacuated from Oxford St after emergency services have shut down the West End shopping destination.

The Met closed several streets in the area on Monday afternoon, including Poland Street, Berwick Street, Oxford Street, Noel Street, Wardour Street and Great Marlborough Street.

Fire incident on Poland St. Stores closed on Oxford Street. Buses unaffected so far. Police and ambulances in attendance. #oxfordstreet #london @BBCTravelAlert pic.twitter.com/N3lEmPQyV6 — Roy * (@roymundo) April 4, 2022

In a tweet, the police force said: “Please can we make you aware of a gas leak that has been identified at Poland St W1F. LFB and Police are in attendance.

“Nearby buildings are currently being evacuated, road closures and cordons have been put in place as a safety precaution.”

Police were called to reports of a gas leak just after 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Some 400 people from nearby offices and shops were asked to leave the area, with the Met police saying there had been no reports of injuries.

According to the fire brigade, firefighters were called to reports of a leak at the junction of Poland Street and Noel Street in Soho.

“A gas main at ground floor level had ruptured. Crews worked with gas engineers and the supply was isolated,” a LFB spokesperson confirmed.

The incident was over for firefighters by 14.50 but crews will remain on scene standing by while gas levels reduce.

Two fire engines from Brixton and Kensington fire stations were in attendance.