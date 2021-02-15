Deliveroo targets 8 March for bumper IPO kick-off - report

Deliveroo could kick off proceedings for its highly anticipated London listing as early as next month, Sky News today reported.

The food delivery firm is said to be mulling beginning the float process on 8 March – a little over three weeks time.

But insiders told Sky that the date was not yet set in stone and could change.

Deliveroo declined to comment on the report.

The eagerly anticipated float could easily be one of the largest London IPOs this year and has already been hailed as major victory for the City.

The delivery platform is now valued at over $7bn (£5bn) after recently securing $180m in fresh funding.

Deliveroo has also taken steps to bolster its board in recent weeks, with Next chief exec Lord Simon Wolfson joining the firm as a non-exec director in January.

In addition, last year the firm tapped former Premier League director Claudia Arney as its first chair and recently appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Jefferies and Numis to work on the listing.

The investment banks will work under Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan on the bumper float.

Deliveroo had a stellar 2020 as consumers turned to the takeaway app as their favourite restaurants and pubs were forced to close their doors due to lockdown.