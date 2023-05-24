Deliveroo: Riders expose ‘grim reality’ of business ahead of AGM

Deliveroo

A storm of Deliveroo riders will demonstrate before the company’s AGM this morning to expose the alleged “grim reality” of working within London’s gig economy and rally for better pay and working conditions.

Trade bodies, ShareAction and IWGB, which represent the workers are also coordinating Deliveroo riders to attend the company’s AGM, where they will publicly call on chief exec Will Shu to repair the struggles at the bottom of the ladder.

“I’m attending the AGM to confront the company that’s been exploiting me for profit for years. £2.90 for a single delivery is a joke. As a full-time Deliveroo courier I was barely scraping a living and my mental health was seriously affected,” Ian Morrison, a Deliveroo rider, said.

“We risk our lives on the road, and the pay and protections we get in return are insulting. I want to hold Deliveroo to account, correct the false narrative that riders are treated fairly, and expose the grim reality of our situation,” he continued.

Deliveroo is currently battling a number of corporate problems such as a sliding share price and a slowdown in consumer spending post pandemic.

However even during its boom the treatment of its riders has been a source of controversy for the brand, with workers staging multiple protests in efforts to be recognised as official employees at Deliveroo to gain access to more secure conditions.

In 2021, Deliveroo won a court case which ruled that the delivery drivers it hires are self-employed – meaning they are not entitled to minimum wage or holiday and health benefits.

Despite this, Deliveroo has maintained that its model is built for riders “based on what they value most” and offers riders “full flexibility”. A report published by Deliveroo last year said that Rider satisfaction globally was 83 per cent in Q4 2022.

Alex Marshall, IWGB President and former courier, said: “Deliveroo riders are dying chasing pennies whilst the CEO Will Shu’s prime concern is the safety of his £600,000 salary.

“He’ll be hoping to gloss over his workers’ poverty pay and pitiful lack of safety protections at this AGM, but we’re there to ensure that doesn’t happen, and remind investors that Deliveroo is the most protested platform in the world.

“Despite Shu’s claims that riders are satisfied, since Deliveroo came to London in 2016 workers have been joining the IWGB and taking actions to expose the reality of life on the road.”

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “Deliveroo offers riders flexible work, attractive earning opportunities and security while they work. We see thousands of applications from people wanting to be riders each week, high satisfaction rates and very strong retention rates of those who sign up. We work closely with riders to make sure the work we offer reflects what they tell us they value.”