Deliveroo poaches Money Supermarket chief financial officer

Deliveroo has poached MoneySupermarket.com’s chief financial officer for the same role at the food delivery firm.

The London-listed platform announced on Monday that Scilla Grimble will join the company as CFO and board director by no later than June 2023.

Current CFO Adam Miller will initially be replaced by Deliveroo’s VP for investor relations David Hancock from 17 September. Hancock will also continue his current role and will not join the board of directors.

Grimble has been CFO at MoneySupermarket since 2019 and has previously held the job of interim CFO at Marks & Spencer.

She has also worked at Tesco in a selection of top finance and leadership roles, after a decade at UBS as managing director and head, consumer and retail investment banking for EMEA.

Claudia Arney, chair of Deliveroo said Grimble’s “highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to build our business.”

Grimble will receive a base salary of £500,000, with room for a discretionary annual bonus up to £900,000 and a discretionary annual incentive award of up to £2.5m.

She will also receive awards to compensate her for incentive awards she will forfeit moving jobs.

The company has said it aims to hit an adjusted EBITDA margin of plus four per cent by 2026, when it anticipates an expansion of gross profit margin and reduction of marketing and overheads.

Deliveroo has also said it hopes to hit break even in core earnings in 2023 or 2024.

The app’s shares were down more than 2.5 per cent on Monday afternoon.