All change: Moneysupermarket goes shopping for Ocado’s chief financial officer

Niall McBride

Moneysupermarket.com has swooped in for the Chief Financial Officer at Ocado, who will take up the same role on its board.

Niall McBride will join the price comparison site subject to regulatory approval, as he leaves Ocado after having joined in 2020 during the pandemic.

The former Rothschild & Co and PwC accountant will likely start after April, replacing Scilla Grimble, who is joining deliveroo.

Niall said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Moneysupermarket. With its distinctive brands and its mission to help households save money there is no better time to join this exciting business.”

The move was welcomed by Peter Duffy, its chief executive, who said he “will be a strong addition to the Board and Executive team. Niall brings strong digital and consumer experience. I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to successfully execute our strategy.”

Moneysupermarket also appointed Rakesh Sharma as an independent non-executive director, who will succeed Sarah Warby as remuneration committee chair. He is currently the senior independent director and remuneration committee chair at PayPoint plc and Chairman of AIM-listed Kromek Group plc.