Asos interim chief financial officer steps down

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Asos is set to continue its search for a new finance boss, after its interim chief financial officer (CFO) announced her exit today.

Katy Mecklenburgh, who will leave the online retailer in around six months, is set to join London-listed IT group Softcat in 2023.

Katy Mecklenburgh, outoging interim CFO (Credit: LinkedIn)

The outgoing interim chief had only held the role since the end of October, when CFO Matt Dunn stepped down.

Before joining Asos in 2021, Mecklenburgh served as group financial controller at British services group Inchcape, which has an annual turnover of around £8bn.

Softcat’s current CFO, Graham Charlton, is to become CEO of the group at the beginning of August 2023.