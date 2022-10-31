Asos eyes cutting 100 jobs as part of turnaround plan for fashion retailer

Asos is looking to slash 100 jobs as the fashion retailer tries to rebuild after hemograhing losses.

The London-listed company confirmed it was launching a consultation on a number of roles across the firm, after it was first reported in RetailWeek.

The retailer, which currently employs around 3,300 people, will begin mulling which roles to slash next week.

It comes just weeks after new chief executive officer José Antonio Ramos Calamonte said that Asos could “achieve far more”, after it posted a £32m reported pre-tax loss this year.

The retailer warned of a “decline in the apparel market” in the UK over the next 12 months as cash-strapped shoppers pull back on ordering clothes online.

A spokesperson for ASOS said that “simplifying and reducing” costs was a “core part” of its plan to turn the business around.

“As part of this, we have taken the tough but necessary step to outline proposals to reduce the number of roles across the business,” they added.

“We will work closely with those potentially affected to support them through the consultation process and will seek to redeploy colleagues wherever possible.”

After enjoying an £177m profit last year, Asos swung to a loss after cash-strapped consumers dialled back spending and sent back more online orders.

Gross margins had been impacted by a supply chain “inefficient in the face of supply chain disruption and macroeconomic challenges”, it said, in results for the year to August.