ASOS new CEO vows to rebuild fashion seller as it posts £10m loss

The new CEO of ASOS has said he will refresh the fashion marketplace’s commercial model after the online retailer posted a £9.8m yearly loss.

In results for the year to 31 August 2022, ASOS said gross margins had been impacted by a supply chain “inefficient in the face of supply chain disruption and macroeconomic challenges”.

Last year, ASOS enjoyed an operating profit of £190m yet recent months have seen cash-strapped consumers dial back spending as well as an increase in online shopping returns.

Revenue in the UK increased seven per cent but “inflationary pressures on consumers increased markedly as the year progressed,” limiting customer spending, the company said.

Total group sales rose by just one per cent to 3.93bn in the year while adjusted profits saw a collapse of 89 per cent.

While the company had delivered a “resilient” set of results despite “an incredibly challenge economic environment,” José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive officer said the company could “achieve far more”.

In what he dubbed as a “clear change agenda” to rebuild the business over the next year, he listed “a number of decisive, short-term operational measures to simplify the business.”

The London-listed company admitted it had a “need to better leverage data and digital improvements to successfully engage the customer.”

ASOS pointed to a non-cash stock write-off of £100m – £130m next year, which it said would increase flexibility within its logistics operations and cut down costs.

On Wednesday, ASOS said it had agreed a renegotiation of core banking covenants, with cash and committed facilities of over £650m at year end, in a bid to “navigate the continued macroeconomic volatility.”

Over the weekend, the troubled retailer ASOS confirmed it was in the final stages of arranging a £350m credit facility with financial backers.

In a statement, ASOS previously said the credit facility, which matures in July 2024, would “significantly” boost its financial flexibility against the “uncertain economic backdrop”.

The retailer insisted that it remains in a “strong liquidity position” and this is a prudent step in the current environment.