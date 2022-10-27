Purplebricks hires Pentland Brands director as new CFO

Purplebricks has appointed Dominique Highfield as its chief financial officer.

She will take on her new role at the tech-led estate agency and the board with effect from the start of next month.

Highfield joins Purplebricks from Pentland Brands, the large privately-owned business housing well-known retail brands, where she worked as director of finances.

She has 15 years of experience in finance including Sainsbury’s, Amazon and, most recently,

Steve Long will step down from his role as chief financial officer, but will remain with the business until the end of November to support the transition.

Commenting on the appointment, chief executive Helena Marston said: “I am excited to welcome Dominique to Purplebricks. Dominique is a seasoned financial executive and is well-equipped to work with our senior executive team to help us return to sales growth and gross margin improvement at pace. Dominique has a reputation for being a strong, ‘hands on’ organisational leader and an excellent collaborator with commercial teams.”

Highfield, said: “I am proud and inspired to be joining Purplebricks. I believe the brand’s offering to consumers is incredibly relevant and much needed during the current climate, and that we can make a real difference to real people.”