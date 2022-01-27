BA owner IAG lures Nicholas Cadbury away from Whitbread for CFO job

Nicholas Cadbury will join IAG in March. (Photo/LinkedIn)

Nicholas Cadbury, finance director at hotel and restaurant giant Whitbread, will join British Airways’ owner IAG as chief financial officer on 21 March.

The news, confirmed this morning, was first announced in October after the current chief financial officer Steve Gunning decided to step down.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be involved in the creation and success of IAG,” Gunning said in October, commenting on his decision.

“Having helped guide the Group successfully through the challenges of the last two years, it is now the right time for me to seek a new challenge. The Group is well positioned to take advantage of the recovery in air travel and to emerge a strategic winner in the industry.”

Before joining Whitbread in 2012, Cadbury had been chief financial officer at Dixon Carphone as well as at electronic system design firm Premier Farnell.

“I’m delighted that Nicholas will be joining IAG. He is a well-respected, accomplished and experienced CFO with a fantastic track record at Whitbread, Premier Farnell and Dixons Carphone,” said IAG’s chief executive Luis Gallego in October.

Former Green King Pub’s finance director Hemant Patel will replace Cadbury as Whitbread’s CFO.