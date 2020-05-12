Deliveroo launches in-app fundraising tool for free NHS meals

Deliveroo today announced the launch of a new in-app fundraising tool allowing users to donate meals to NHS workers.

From this week customers will be able to either round up their bill to the nearest pound or add an additional tip at checkout on the Deliveroo app.

These funds will go towards the cost of delivering free meals to the NHS or new vouchers for health workers. Any excess proceeds will be donated to the NHS directly.

It comes after Deliveroo pledged to deliver half a million free meals to NHS staff across the country. A large proportion of these meals were donated by Pizza Hut and other restaurant chains, while customers have also been able to donate funds.

The delivery company said it has so far raised £500,000 from customers, which has helped it to deliver 250,000 free meals to hospitals and vulnerable communities.

The firm has also made 50,000 vouchers worth £20 each available to NHS workers, allowing them to enjoy a meal at home after a long shift.

Deliveroo today said it will provide another 30,000 vouchers to coincide with what would have been Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday.

“We want to recognise and celebrate Florence Nightingale’s work on the frontline all those years ago as well as the incredible work nurses and all NHS staff are doing right now,” said Will Shu, chief executive and co-founder of Deliveroo.

“We’ve seen incredible support from customers and our partners to bring free meals to NHS workers. We hope this new fundraising tool makes it even easier for customers to donate to help us deliver even more meals to those working on the frontline in the NHS.”