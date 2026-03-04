Magentus Launches UK Advisory Board to Strengthen Clinical Diagnostics Strategy

Magentus, a leading name in clinical diagnostics, announces the formation of a UK Advisory Board to guide the next phase of its strategy and reaffirm its long-term commitment to the UK health system.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Magentus’ renewed leadership in the UK market. It reinforces the company’s focus on earlier diagnosis, improved patient experience and close collaboration with NHS leaders as national priorities evolve across cancer, elective recovery, prevention and population health.

Marlen Suller, Managing Director, EMEA at Magentus said:

“Diagnostics underpin the vast majority of clinical decisions in the NHS and are fundamental to delivering effective, timely patient care. As one of the UK’s leading providers of diagnostic solutions, our ambition is to continually evolve to meet the changing needs of the NHS and the patients it serves. We are delighted to establish our new UK Advisory Board, bringing together exceptional leaders to help us better understand the priorities of the UK healthcare system and ensure our solutions remain clinically relevant and system aligned. Their insight will support us in shaping product direction and advancing opportunities in areas such as genomics, integrated diagnostic services, and delivering high-quality care at scale across the NHS.”

The board includes:

Dame Barbara Hakin, Chair of Magentus UK Advisory Board – former COO and Deputy CEO, NHS England

– former COO and Deputy CEO, NHS England Professor Ian Abbs – former CEO, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

– former CEO, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust Professor Erika Denton – Professor of Radiology at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and former National Medical Director for Transformation at NHS England

– Professor of Radiology at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and former National Medical Director for Transformation at NHS England Simon Scrivens – Independent Healthcare Adviser

The Advisory Board has been established to provide Magentus with independent expert insight, constructive challenge and strategic guidance as it delivers its five-year UK growth strategy. Acting as a strategic sounding board to the executive team, the Board will help shape product direction, ensure alignment with NHS priorities and public sector expectations, and provide commercial and market intelligence to support sustainable growth across both NHS and independent healthcare markets.

Dame Barbara Hakin, Chair of the Magentus UK Advisory Board, said:

“Magentus is entering an important phase in its UK strategy, and I am pleased to support the organisation as it strengthens its role in UK diagnostics. The board will help ensure Magentus remains aligned with the UK’s priorities and is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to national ambitions around earlier diagnosis and improved outcomes for patients.”

Professor Ian Abbs said:

“The integration of clinical systems, research and genomics is essential to the future of healthcare. Magentus has an important opportunity to support that evolution, and I am pleased to contribute as part of the advisory board.”

Professor Erika Denton commented:

“Diagnostics is evolving rapidly, and technology has a critical role in improving access, quality and efficiency. I look forward to supporting Magentus as it develops solutions that enhance imaging and diagnostic pathways and deliver real benefits for clinicians and patients.”

Simon Scrivens said:

“Strong partnerships between the public and private sectors are vital to delivering sustainable diagnostic capacity. Magentus is well placed to support that ambition, and I welcome the chance to help shape its approach to commercial models, service delivery and long term collaboration.”

For more information about Magentus visit www.magentus.com

About Magentus:

Magentus is empowering intelligent healthcare to create a healthier society. We are building a future where healthcare harnesses the full power of digital technology. Together with our customers across pathology, radiology and health informatics, we connect the health ecosystem to transform healthcare at scale. Our focus is on helping teams improve clinical workflows, strengthen collaboration and make better use of data. These advances enable clinicians to focus their expertise and resources towards improving patient care and delivering better healthcare outcomes.

Product specific information:

In the UK, we support NHS imaging and diagnostics teams with a portfolio that includes Cris®, the most widely used and comprehensive Radiology Information System in the UK; Evolution vLab®, our enterprise LIMS that securely connects pathology services across multiple sites; eConsent™, a clinician led digital solution that streamlines workflows and individualises patient consent to treatment; and DMS offers data extraction and analytics for organisations seeking to use population health information more effectively. Together with our partners, we use digital technology to deliver clearer insights, more efficient workflows and better experiences for patients and clinical teams.

