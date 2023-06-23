DEGA received 16 million ADA in support only 24 hours after ISPO launch

In partnership with MELD, Cornucopias, and VyFinance, gaming infrastructure provider DEGA launched its Gamified Multichain Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO) this week, receiving $4.2m worth of Cardano’s ADA token in the first 24 hours.

Since the launch, that figure has risen significantly to around 19 million ADA.

Beginning with a Cardano Stake Pool, DEGA is extending its method for fundraising to Ethereum, Polkadot, and Polygon. DEGA will first deploy multichain ISPO technology to fund its own operations, then offer ISPOs as a fundraising method for those building Web3 games and metaverse projects on its infrastructure.

DEGA is a Web3 game developer ecosystem of protocols, developer tools, and gamification services that focus on ease of use through AI-assisted chat interfaces, familiar developer APIs, and web applications. It allows creatives to focus on experiences while it handles the complexities of Web3 technology infrastructure.

The organisation focuses on combining fast transaction speeds, reliability, and ease of integration to successfully launch and scale blockchain games and metaverse from a flexible and low-cost technology platform.

During the DEGA ISPO, participants delegate ADA, ETH, DOT, or MATIC and are rewarded in DEGA’s token – a deflationary utility token.

A core utility of the DEGA token is to function similarly to Ethereum tokens in transaction validation. This is executed on DEGA’s unique “fractal” blockchain architecture powered by Metachains. Through Metachains, DEGA allows any project to deploy high performance, elastic Layer 2 blockchains on Ethereum, Cardano, and other blockchains in 24 hours or less.

DEGA’s ISPO is currently supporting Cardano and is offering multiple bonuses for participants.

“The promise of DEGA’s Metachain technology is making waves in our community,” said MELD CEO, Ken Olling.

“Furthermore, DEGA and MELD share a vision about inclusion so we’re pulling out the stops to assist DEGA in their multichain ISPO. We know our experience in executing an ISPO will be helpful in ensuring DEGA’s success.”

Attracting more than $1 billion worth of staked Cardano in its own record-breaking ISPO, MELD brings the experience of one of the first and most successful ISPOs to the table to help DEGA succeed.

