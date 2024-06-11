Deeply talented Cruz runner fast Out of the Gate

Tony Cruz saddles two live chances at Happy Valley today

RACING in Hong Kong is back at Happy Valley today, with the city track hosting a nine-race programme, featuring The Ewo Challenge Trophy (1.40pm), a handicap over the extended mile.

This intriguing Class Two contest sees the return of progressive Danny Shum-trained galloper Moments In Time, last seen at the track when winning over the course and distance back in April.

The four-year-old subsequently stepped up in distance against Group company at Sha Tin, coming up short, but nevertheless running well against the likes of La City Blanche, and then notably Rebel’s Romance in the Group One Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup over a mile-and-a-half last month.

That form is obviously the best on view, but the worry is him coming back in distance again, and against some smart middle-distance performers who are racing over their optimum trip.

The Douglas Whyte-trained Flaming Rabbit has been inconsistent this season, but did win a competitive handicap at Sha Tin in March and his renowned front-running style should be ideally suited by the sharp turning bends at the Valley.

At the bottom of the handicap is lightweight Yellowfin, who has proved a model of consistency throughout his career, winning four races, placing a dozen times, and has an unblemished one-from-one record over the course and distance.

When Moments In Time won in April, it took a vintage power-packed ride from Zac Purton to get up in the shadows of the post to defeat the Tony Cruz-trained OUTGATE, who now renews rivalry on four pounds better terms, taking smart apprentice Angus Chung’s claim into account.

The striking grey gelding subsequently ran a huge race when beaten under a length by prolific winner Chancheng Glory over a mile at Sha Tin last month, especially as he looked light in condition before that contest and is now back in top shape again.

The likes of Helene Feeling, four-time track and trip winner Chill Chibi, and well-handicapped Mr Ascendency cannot be discounted, while it may prove wise to ignore the recent form of former Group Three winner Money Catcher, who has caught the eye of track watchers recently.

This could be a mouth-watering spectacle to watch, but provided Chung can get Outgate into a comfortable rhythm from the off, he could be difficult to catch when going for glory down the home straight.

Tony Cruz continues to fire in winners at regular intervals, having saddled five at the last six meetings.

The legendary trainer will be looking for further celebrations later in the card, with CALIFORNIA DEEPLY, who has been given a winning chance in the Thistle Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This former dual course and distance winner has had plenty of hard luck stories in recent times, but from a favourable draw, and with winning jockey Matthew Chadwick back on board again, he should have no excuses this time.

POINTERS

Outgate 1.40pm Happy Valley

California Deeply 2.45pm Happy Valley