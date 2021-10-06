Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza partner to stage metaversal DJ event

DJs Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk and Luciano will share the stage at Decentral Games’ SuperClub – the world’s first immersive 3D metaverse experience of its kind.

The world renowned trio are aiming to use the event to demonstrate how the concept of a metaverse has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the last two years, immersive technology has transformed lives in ways many could not have imagined. Combined with a metaverse built on revolutionary blockchain technology, the way people interact digitally has changed rapidly.

Tech futurist and metaverse expert Carol Hackl recently said in an article that the future of live events were potentially in the metaverse.

Italian DJ Benny Benassi agrees. “It’s a new, pioneering way to bring music to people,” he said in a very brief exclusive interview on his participation in the immersive DJ metaverse event powered by Decentral Games in partnership with Amnesia Ibiza.

Prophetically, US novelist Neal Stephenson coined the word ‘metaverse’ 25 years ago in his mind-blowing novel “Snow Crash.” The New York Times best-selling writer is known for his speculative fiction novels, in which he explores mathematics, cryptography, linguistics, philosophy, currency, and the history of science.

A quarter of a century later, Decentral Games (DG) – a game-changer in the crypto and blockchain entertainment space – has taken the lead in the world of metaverse. And today, Decentral Games has also become a globally-recognised key player in the architecture of immersive metaverse environments.

So, it’s no surprise that Amnesia Ibiza, one of the most globally renowned nightclubs, has partnered for an historical event that brings together some of the best DJs from around the globe.

On October 9, 2021, DG and Amnesia – a four-time Best Global Club winner – will virtually present Grammy-winning Benassi and the legendary Paul van Dyk.

Also taking center stage will be Luciano – a DJ and producer who received the DJ Awards on five occasions while nominated ten other times.

“Decentral Games and Amnesia’s joint nightclub venture will usher in a new era of memorable metaverse concert experiences powered by the Decentral Games platform,” said Miles Anthony, CEO and founder of the play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform.

Decentral Games has recently secured partnerships, funding, and investments from Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Decentraland, among other prominent blockchain firms.

When the world shut down in 2020, the festival and concert events sector was among the hardest-hit industries as artists stopped touring for more than a year. In that time, the technological landscape shifted dramatically to meet the demand, embracing virtual and livestream-based events in more significant numbers than ever before.

“The Decentral Games nightclub experience has provided the flexibility to attend immersive 3D live music events from anywhere worldwide with the artists they love while maintaining the feelings of immersion and interpersonal connection associated with real-world experiences,” added Mr Anthony.

“Artists such as Dillon Francis, who currently has an over five-million-strong audience on Spotify alone, have performed live on Decentral Games this year.

“They view our Decentral Games platform as an opportunity to not only engage but expand their global audience.”