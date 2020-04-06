Debenhams prepares to appoint administrators

Debenhams has this morning filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators in a bid to avoid legal action from creditors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The embattled department store chain said it has appoint FRP Advisory as it prepares to enter a “light touch” administration the will see the existing management team stay on under the direct control of the administrators.

Read more: Arcadia and Debenhams eye drastic measures as coronavirus pummels retailers

Debenhams said the move will “protect Debenhams from the threat of legal action that could have the effect of pushing the business into liquidation” while its stores are closed due to coronavirus.

It said it is making preparations to resume trading once government restrictions are lifted.

All 142 Debenhams department stores are currently closed due to the government’s coronavirus lockdown, with the majority of employees being paid under the job retention scheme.

Payments to suppliers who continue to provide goods and services during the administration will remain unaffected and be paid to terms, the retailer said today.

Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said: “These are unprecedented circumstances and we have taken this step to protect our business, our employees, and other important stakeholders, so that we are in a position to resume trading from our stores when Government restrictions are lifted.

Read more: Shareholders may push Debenhams into administration

“We are working with a group of highly supportive owners and lenders and anticipate that additional funding will be made available to bridge us through the current crisis period.

“With their support and working with other key stakeholders, including landlords, pension trustees and business partners, we are striving to protect jobs and reopen as many Debenhams stores for trading as we can, as soon as this is possible.”