Debenhams launches marketplace powered by the firm behind Boohoo's site

Debenhams has launched a new online marketplace, powered by the same firm behind Boohoo’s website.

It comes after Debenhams, once a historic high street staple in the UK, ended up another casualty of the pandemic that drove shoppers to the digital sphere.

The website, launched by marketplace software as a service (SaaS) platform Mirakl, will help bolster Debenhams visitor numbers, though its website already pulls in some 300m visits a year.

The 240-year-old British retailer has already rolled out 200 brands onto the new marketplace, as it looks to become the country’s largest digital destination for fashion, beauty, sport and homeware products.

Boohoo chief information officer, Jo Graham said: “With the launch of this marketplace, we are evolving the Debenhams brand to stay ahead of the demands of the current digital-first world of commerce.

“Our partnership with Mirakl is critical to this evolution.”

The launch of the marketplace follows the acquisition of Debenhams by Boohoo in January for £55m.

However, Boohoo did not retain any of the high street retailer’s stores, which resulted in the loss of some 12,000 jobs.

The fresh online offering will also accelerate Boohoo’s ambition to lead in categories beyond fashion, like beauty, sport and homeware.