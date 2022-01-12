DAZN close to finalising BT Sport takeover in $800m deal

Sports streaming service DAZN is edging closer to finalising a deal to snap up BT Sport in an $800m deal.

Bosses are preparing to ink a deal as soon as this month, four sources familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.

The acquisition would give DAZN access to the highly-desired rights English Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches.

However, sources said the deal was yet to be finalised and could still fall apart. Their words of caution come after reports last year that negotiations between BT and DAZN had stalled.

It has been reported that BT is still in talks with another bidder, Discovery INC, however sources said DAZN was in the lead to win.

Talks have been hindered by the matter of securing agreements with rights holders as well as with Comcast Corp’s Sky and Virgin Media, which distribute BT Sport’s programming in Ireland and the UK, two sources also said.