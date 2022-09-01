BT and Warner complete sports streaming mega-deal

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group have completed the 50:50 joint venture that combines BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

The move brings together one of the most extensive line-ups of live sport coverage for fans in the UK & Ireland – including the Olympic Games, the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing, WWE, tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours and the winter sports World Cup season.

As work begins to develop the new sports offering for the UK & Ireland, BT Sport and Eurosport UK will retain their separate product propositions for a period of time.

Under the terms of the agreement made in May, BT will receive £93m in instalments over the next three years, cashing in up to £540m in performance based payments over four years for the coverage.

Over time, the intention is to launch a new sports brand in the market and present this combined sports offering together with an entertainment offering from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave the joint venture the green light back in July, concluding that there was no “substantial lessening of competition”.

President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe Andrew Georgiou said: “Today marks the start of our journey to build a new sports destination for fans in the U.K and Ireland”.

Sports streaming push

BT’s grand push into sport started when it secured rights to Premier League matches back in 2012, later securing Champions League and Europa League games from Sky.

In early July, BT announced that it would be splitting the rights to the Champions League with Amazon for the 2024-27 cycle, a period which marks the start of a new format for UEFA’s men’s European club competitions.

Amazon will have the first pick of matches on a Tuesday night through to the semi-finals, with BT retaining the rest of the rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, according to a PA report.

The deal is understood to be worth around £500m a year to UEFA and the clubs – £1.5bn in total – an increase of 20 per cent on the current cycle.