BT shares humbly climb amid talks of Discovery joint venture

FILE PHOTO: Company’s logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London

BT shares were humbly climbing yesterday following reports that Discovery, the US media group, which owns Eurosport, is in talks with BT about a joint venture for its sports businesses.

This move would derail the £600m deal for BT Sport agreed with DAZN, the streaming company, which has been in the work for months. Nonetheless, no deal has been set in stone between the companies.

Discovery has reportedly put forward an alternative offer including a combination of broadcasting assets, according to The Sunday Telegraph. BT bosses are said to be taking it seriously.

BT shares were up nearly two per cent to 171.9p at yesterday’s close