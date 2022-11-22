Davis Cup finals 2022: Eight nations out to claim Russia’s crown in Malaga

Russia won the Davis Cup last year but were banned from defending their crown in 2022

British interest in the Davis Cup has long faded this year given the side’s return to obscurity in the international team tennis tournament.

Bar their 2015 victory, Great Britain have struggled in living memory to perform in the tournament, which now has a new hub city-based format.

But sport does not begin and end with British participation and there are eight teams remaining in the Davis Cup, who will gather in Malaga this week to determine the 2022 champions.

In an old-school knockout format that starts today, Italy will play the USA, Germany face Canada, Australia play the Netherlands and hosts Spain compete against Croatia. Last year’s champions Russia were not allowed to compete.

Croatia return with the same team who lost the 2021 final but have added Borna Coric. Their opponents are without world No1 Carlos Alcaraz, in what will be seen as a major blow, but have a strong team.

The Dutch may look weaker than other teams, although Botic Van de Zandschulp should cause a stir. There’s no Nick Kyrgios for the Australians but seasoned performers Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur are set to feature.

Germany were a solid team in the group stages, remaining unbeaten against three other European nations and lost just three rubbers on their way to Malaga. Canada finished second in Valencia behind Spain and scraped through by winning five matches to four.

The USA’s tie against Italy is arguably the most exciting of the quarter-final stage. The States will play with Taylor Fritz. Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Jack Sock – an incredibly strong team – while Italy will bring Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and highly-rated youngster Lorenzo Musetti as well as Fabio Fognini.

But as is usual with the Davis Cup, it falls at the very end of the calendar year and therefore lacks some of the star power it otherwise would attract.

Neither of the world’s top two players – both Spanish – are present in Malaga while only two of the top 10 will play in Spain this week. Even Jannik Sinner, the top Italian, will not feature.

The round of eight begins today, with the semi-finals taking place on Friday and Saturday. The grand final will be contested on Sunday.

The Davis Cup is a world away from the sleek lines and finesse of Wimbledon, however. Fans are encouraged to be tribal and chant for their favourite players and countries to crank up the atmosphere.

The USA have the most wins, having lifted the trophy 32 times. Britain are one of four teams to have won the Davis Cup 10 or more times, but before the triumph in 2015 they had not done so since 1936.

As is the case with tennis, when you think it is all over for the season, it isn’t. The Davis Cup offers a different dynamic to the week-in, week-out action on the ATP Tour – but as usual, there’s no British angle for fans to gravitate towards.