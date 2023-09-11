Davis Cup: Murray backs Great Britain to win tennis tournament

Former Grand Slam champion Andy Murray insists Great Britain can win the Davis Cup this year, eight years on from their last success.

Murray was part of the successful team the won the tournament in 2015 and captain Leon Smith, who led the side in Belgium last decade, has picked the former Wimbledon winner as a core part of his team alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski.

“I said (to captain Leon Smith), if I’m not needed, I completely get that. But, for whatever reason, he asked me to come and I said I would come,” Murray said ahead of Wednesday’s match against Australia.

Murray: I love the Davis Cup

“I’ve always loved playing Davis Cup and any event where you’re competing for your country. We have a great group of guys, I love being part of this team, we’ve got great staff as well. Everyone gets on extremely well.

“I do genuinely believe the team can win the event. That’s huge motivation to be a part of it. I want to help the team in any way I can, whether that’s on the court or off. We’ll see what happens.”

Murray’s full role is not yet known but his focus could be off court as much as on court.

“I think we’ve got our best five here,” said captain Smith. “Obviously we’ve got strength in depth, especially on the doubles side. In terms of selection for the matches, it’s good. You want a strong squad, different options, because it is a long week. I’m just delighted they’re all here.”

Draper said: “I feel great.

“Obviously New York gave me a real boost after quite a tough season. When Leon asked me to join the guys I was really excited and wanted to be here.

“I haven’t been part of a Davis Cup group playing at home. It’s amazing to be part of this team and I’m very grateful for the selection and happy to be around these boys for sure.”