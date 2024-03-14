Great Britain venue picked for Davis Cup group stage

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: General view as players of Great Britain and France line up for the Opening Ceremony during the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage at AO Arena on September 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images for ITF)

Manchester will host the Davis Cup again this year after 37,000 fans attended last year.

The final day of last year’s tennis event set an all-time single-day GB Davis Cup attendance record of 13,000.

It will see a number of nations, including Great Britain, battle in September at the AO Arena for a spot at the finals week in Malaga.

LTA director of major events and digital, Chris Pollard said: “We are delighted to bring the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage back to Manchester again this September since we saw first-hand how the fans embraced the event and how their support helped our team win their group in 2023.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners at Manchester City Council, Marketing Manchester to make the Davis Cup even bigger and better this year, helping open up our sport to many more people.”

Councillor Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Davis Cup back to Manchester again this September after such a brilliant tournament here last year.

“Already known the world over as a great sporting city, we’re a perfect fit for the tournament which will provide a welcome boost for the local economy as well as being great news for tennis fans here in the UK and the North.

“We also know from last year how much excitement the tournament generated locally across Manchester – particularly amongst the youngest tennis players at our clubs and parks – and we’ll be looking to further build on this legacy of inspiration again this year.”

Winners of the Davis Cup