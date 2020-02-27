David Pipe looks ahead to his runners at Newbury and Doncaster

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WE’RE very close to Cheltenham now and it’s a stressful time for us trainers.

If the phone goes when I’m at the races and it’s the head lad, my heart sinks.

It’s also the time of year you take a deep breath every time you walk into the yard.

Touch wood everything is on track and we’ll go to the Festival with six or seven live chances.

Looking at more immediate matters, BRINKLEY has his first start for us today in the novices’ hurdle (3.50pm) at Newbury.

It’s a hot race, with Nicky’s [Henderson] runner, It Sure Is, looking the one to beat.

He’s come to us from Ireland where he was third in a good race at Punchestown.

That form looks pretty solid and he’ll appreciate both the soft ground and 2m4f trip.

Onto Saturday’s action, we plan to send KEPAGGE to Doncaster for the novices’ hurdle (4.10pm).

He won a Chepstow bumper and then still got the job done at Leicester despite trying his best to get rid of Tom [Scudamore].

He’s had a break since and this looks a good opportunity.

We may also have REMASTERED in the handicap hurdle (1.50pm), though I’m yet to have made up my mind.

He was disappointing when pulled up last time at Sandown and we know he’s better than that.

We’re likely to leave the hood off this time and hopefully he can shape a bit better.

Over at Newbury, the plan is to run DELL’ ARCA in the seniors’ handicap hurdle (1.30pm).

He’s in the veterans’ chase (2.05pm) too but we’re likely to go down the hurdle route.

He goes well at Newbury, the soft ground will suit and Fergus Gillard, who finished third on him last time, takes off a valuable 7lbs.