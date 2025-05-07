David Natroshvili: The Visionary Behind SPRIBE’s iGaming Revolution

David Natroshvili, founder and CEO of SPRIBE

David Natroshvili, founder and CEO of SPRIBE, has rapidly transformed the iGaming landscape with his innovative approach to game development. Since its inception in 2018, SPRIBE has become synonymous with cutting-edge gaming experiences, most notably through its flagship game, Aviator.​

Pioneering a New Gaming Genre

Recognising a stagnation in traditional online casino offerings, Natroshvili sought to introduce a fresh, engaging experience that blended simplicity with social interaction. This vision materialised in 2019 with the launch of Aviator, a multiplayer crash game that challenges players to cash out before a virtual plane flies away.

In its simplest form, players are tasked with placing a wager on the plane’s journey, with a multiplier that increases the longer the flight goes on, up to 10,000x – but if the plane exits the screen before the user cashes out, they lose their stake. The game’s straightforward mechanics, combined with features like live chat and leaderboards, fostered a community-driven environment that continues to resonate with modern players. Today, Aviator boasts over 50 million active users and facilitates more than 350,000 bets per minute across 5,000 global operators.​

Natroshvili attributes SPRIBE’s success to a leadership philosophy centred on innovation, adaptability, and strategic execution. He emphasises empowering his team to explore bold ideas while maintaining a clear roadmap aligned with long-term goals. This approach has enabled SPRIBE to scale rapidly without compromising on quality or innovation.

Understanding the importance of collaboration and communication, Natroshvili transitioned SPRIBE from a hybrid work model to a full-time office setup. By creating an inspiring workspace and organising regular team-building activities, he has cultivated a company culture that thrives on creativity and shared success.

Expanding Global Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

To amplify SPRIBE’s global presence, Natroshvili has been the driving force behind high-profile partnerships with major sports organisations. In 2024, SPRIBE collaborated with AC Milan, enhancing brand visibility across European and global markets. Additionally, multi-year deals with UFC and WWE have positioned Aviator prominently within the sports entertainment sphere. These partnerships include branding at events and collaborations with athletes, aligning SPRIBE with the adrenaline-fueled energy of these combat events.

Looking ahead, Natroshvili continues to invest in research and development, focusing on creating new multiplayer, skill-based, and social gaming experiences. By leveraging emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, SPRIBE aims to personalise gameplay and enhance security, maintaining its position at the forefront of the iGaming industry.

David Natroshvili’s visionary leadership has propelled SPRIBE from a startup to a global innovator in the iGaming sector. Through a commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and responsible gaming, he continues to shape the future of online entertainment, ensuring that SPRIBE remains a dynamic and influential force in the industry.