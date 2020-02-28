David Hockney’s latest exhibition, Drawing from Life at the National Portrait Gallery, claims to be a major retrospective of the veteran artist’s work. Let’s just say at the outset: there’s nothing major about this exhibition.

Drawing from Life’s teaser is the lure of previously unseen works, notably a large double portrait (triple if you include Hockney’s reflection in the mirror) of his parents.

My Parents and Myself feels itchingly familiar; in fact, it’s a stuffed-away sketch of the more famous – and dare I say, much better – My Parents, which hangs in the Tate. It’s almost there, but something about the painting’s looseness leaves you wanting.

This feeling sets a precedent for the rest of the exhibition, featuring over 150 drawings made throughout Hockney’s life, from his youth in Bradford right up to the present day in LA and Normandy, between which the 82-year-old splits his time. This is a survey of the man’s life, his shifting styles, and his lifelong friendships. But it is not his best work.

Hockney is best known for his depictions of glamour and the vibrancy of LA life. Other than glimpses of muse Celia Birtwell’s 70s chiffon here and there, this is nowhere to be seen.

The best bits are where Hockney pays homage to his artistic heroes. Indeed, this exhibition is as much about Picasso and Rembrandt as it is Hockney. He borrows Rembrandt’s walnut brown ink to paint some rather tender portraits of his mother, and his two etches The Student and Artist and Model, that fall just short of deifying Picasso, are Hockney in his element.

There are moments of brilliance in this exhibition, but as a retrospective of Hockney’s prolific career, it feels slightly cobbled together. Drawing from Life might be testament to Hockney’s capability as a draughtsman, but overall it is in need of a slightly bigger splash.