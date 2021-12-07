Data shows there are over four million ‘pet influencers’ in the UK, with figures set to explode in 2022

(Photo by Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images)

New research has revealed how there are more than four million pets in the UK earning money for their owners through brand partnerships and merchandise sales.

Data from GoDaddy, an American web hosting company, found that entre-paw-neurs’ are set to earn an average of £15,224 in 2022, with dogs (£15,627) commanding higher fees than cats (£12,895).

The funds are currently being used as side-hustles by almost 1.9m Brits, while over 832,000 owners treat their pet’s earnings as their main source of income.

GoDaddy’s research shows that these numbers could soar in the next 12 months, with 32 per cent of pet owners looking to turn their animals into online stars in 2022. This could mean an additional 5.3 million animal stars in the UK by the end of next year.

Dedicated pet websites are also becoming an increasingly important awareness tool. GoDaddy estimates that there are around 3.6 million sites in the UK set-up to help raise awareness, with the potential for another 6.3 million to be registered next year.

Meanwhile, with 39 per cent of the British public surveyed saying they’re more likely to buy products from brands who associate themselves with cute animals, the commercial opportunities for pet owners are increasing.

Ben Law, head of GoDaddy UK & Ireland, added: “Since the start of the pandemic, people have turned to many different side-hustles to supplement their earnings, as many industries struggled. Creating websites to support businesses around beloved pets is one of the more compelling and heart-warming examples we’ve seen. We’ve been really happy to help people such as Selena – and their entre-paw-neur companions – set up their new online ventures quickly and easily.”