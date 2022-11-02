‘Dark clouds on the horizon’ warns Maersk, as it cuts shipping forecasts

Maersk has warned of “dark clouds on horizon” as it cuts its forecasts for business activity until the end of year.

The shipping giant is responding to slowing demand for transport and logistics, reflecting growing expectations of a global recession.

The shipping giant beat its third-quarter earnings expectations, with gross profits of $10.9bn in the third quarter, a 25 per cent boost on the same window of trading last year.

It has also reported a 37 per cent spike in revenue to $22.8bn.

Freight rates surged in step with higher consumer demand during the pandemic, resulting in congested ports and delays.

While those rates have since come down, containers still cost more to ship than prior to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, its gloomy forecasts for the fourth quarter caused Maersk’s shares to tumble 5.8 per cent on the London Stock Exchange.

The Copenhagen-based company is one of the world’s biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17 per cent.

Its business activity is often seen as a barometer of global trade.

Chief Executive Soeren Skou said: “It is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize during the quarter, driven by both decreasing demand and easing of supply chain congestion.”

He attributed this to an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and challenging economic headwinds.

Maersk now sees global container demand falling by 2-4 per cent this year, citing an unfolding economic slowdown expected to continue into 2023.

Its previous guidance was for an outcome towards the lower end of a range of minus one per cent to plus one per cent.

Earlier this year, the company stopped buying Russian oil for its cargo fleet following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in Februaay.

It has agreed to sell its holdings in four Russian ports, and to halt cargo bookings to Russia – suspending ocean, air and rail operations.