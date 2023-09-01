Daniel Radcliffe reveals muscular torso as Wolverine rumours swirl

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has revealed a new muscular look in the finale episode of Miracle Workers: End Times.

Miracle Workers: End Times is set in a post-apocalyptic world of hyper violence where Radcliffe’s character Sid is a sort of warrior. In one scene he revealed his new muscular physique when he appeared in just a pair of white underwear.

Viewers were impressed with his muscular body, and rumours started spiralling about whether the actor could take up the role of Wolverine in the future.

One said: “I feel like that last episode was Daniel Radcliffe’s audition for Wolverine.”

While another said: “sounds wild but the only man I can see taking that Wolverine torch from Hugh Jackman is Daniel Radcliffe.”

Another added: “#DanielRadcliffe made all your #Wolverine fancast dreams come true.”

Rumours have been circulating about Radcliffe picking up the Marvel role for some time. On Jimmy Fallon last year the actor shot down the idea, saying: “I think it’s because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short… I think it’s people going, ‘Who’s a short actor? Him! He could maybe play him!'”

This isn’t the first time Radcliffe has stripped off for work. In 2008, aged just 17, he starred in a West End production of the play Equus where he appeared completely naked.