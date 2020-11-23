Daily Mail publisher lifts dividend despite Covid-19 profit hit

The publishing group behind the Daily Mail today said it will hike its full-year dividend, despite seeing its profit slashed in half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) posted revenue of £1.2bn in the year to the end of September, down 14 per cent on last year.

Pre-tax profit slumped 50 per cent to £72m.

Earnings per share dropped by a third to 26.1p.

DMGT lifted its dividend by one per cent to 24.1p.

Why it’s interesting

The figures highlight the stark impact of coronavirus on the media sector, with publishers battling declining footfall and a sharp drop in advertising revenue.

DMGT said it delivered underlying growth in subscription and digital advertising, but this was more than offset by the decrease in events, print advertising, circulation and transactions, all of which fell dramatically as a result of the pandemic.

