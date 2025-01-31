Daily Mail announces further round of job cuts

Associated Newspapers, which is owned by Lord Rothermere’s Daily Mail and General (DMG Media), said losses ballooned from £699,000 in 2022 to £44.5m in the year ended 1 October 2023

The owner of the Daily Mail has told staff to expect another round of redundancies as it finalises its overhaul to make the outlet operate as one seven-day operation across online and print.

In a letter to the news outlet’s employees on Thursday co-authored by the Daily Mail’s editor-in-chief, Ted Verity, and the chief executive of publisher DMG Media, Danny Groom, unveiled a structural overhaul that would lead to “a number of job losses”.

The restructuring would see the outlet’s print and digital news divisions “fully come together with reporters and editors all producing stories for both online and its newspapers”.

The move is said to be the final phase of what has been a lengthy realignment at the publication that began as far back as 2021 when Verity was chosen to head up a new outfit housing both the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail under the same operation for the first time.

In Septemer 2022, the Lord Rothermere-owned title revealed concrete plans for an increased amount of collaboration between the Daily Mail and its – until then fully separate – online division, Mail Online. The move brought to an end an era of the titles competing against each other for stories and journalists.

Since then, there have been several other redundancy rounds. But this week’s memo from the two bosses said the Daily Mail would seek to eradicate any remaining duplication as the two titles, as well as its online operation, become fully integrated.

“The aim is to target resources where they’re needed most – producing the superb-quality journalism and world-leading long-form features the Mail is famous for,” the two bosses wrote.

According to the media trade publication the Press Gazette, the Daily Mail leadership expects the latest round of redundancies to affect no more than 99 staff, following a 30-day consultation period.

Any job cuts will only be made to the outlet’s UK newsroom, it is understood, and not affect any of the Mail’s reporters in the US and other countries.

A spokeswoman for DMG Media said: “Of course, job losses are always deeply regrettable.

“But we firmly believe these latest changes – coupled with our long-term commitment to investing in journalism and razor-sharp focus on delivering for our audience – will position the Mail for an even brighter future.”