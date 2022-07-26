Daily Express owner Reach feels sting of surging newsprint costs and advertising disruption

(Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Revenue for the Daily Express and Mirror owner Reach dipped once again in its half-year results as the media titan grapples with surging costs in print and inflationary pressure.

Print revenue was down 3.9 per cent to £223.4m, with circulation and advertising falling 5.1 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively.

The publisher, which also owns OK! and the Daily Star, said this was impacted by surging newsprint cost, with energy prices at an all-time high.

Chief exec Jim Mullen warned: “While the macro-environment is naturally presenting challenges, we’re committed to investing in the data and digital capabilities that are shaping the future of our business.”

Digital revenue hit £72.5m up 5.4 per cent against strong prior year comparatives.

Around 25 per cent of the total UK audience registered for digital offerings, with registered users now over 11m (from 5m in 2020). Registered page views are up 103 per cent.

However, once again, this momentum was slowed by Ukraine, and its impact on brand safety and sector slowdown in advertiser demand.

Explaining the firm’s moves, Mullen said: “We have acted swiftly to address the headwinds facing the business and expect the further cost efficiencies and cover price increases to mitigate the impact of newsprint inflation and reduced advertiser demand which are affecting the whole sector.”

Looking forward, the company said that despite the uncertain macro and political climate, it currently expects management actions and the natural phasing of the business to more digital offerings to support a stronger than historical H2 profit contribution.

“We expect PLUS+ and other data-driven revenues to continue to outperform during H2, though expect yield on open market programmatically driven revenues will remain depressed, reflecting broader macro pressures.

We therefore expect total H2 digital growth to remain subdued. Circulation will benefit from a full half of increased cover prices during H2, strengthening print revenues.”

Mullen said this morning that the media firm will be making papers thinner and hiking prices, with the cost of newsprint increasing by 65 per cent in the last year.

However, it’s not just results that the firm needs to worry about.

Earlier this month, The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) notified Reach that it will ballot its members, opening the way for over 3,000 staff to strike.

NUJ members rejected a 3 per cent, or a minimum £750 pay rise, in June, citing the cost of living crunch.

Concerns come as Mullen was paid more than £4m in the last financial year, while the company’s chief financial officer Simon Fuller cashed in £3.4m.