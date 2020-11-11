Customs chaos looms as 'haulier's handbook' delayed for a month

Hauliers will have just three weeks to familiarise themselves with the new regulations for transporting goods into the EU from 1 January, it was revealed today.

The so-called “Hauliers’ handbook” had been due to be released at the beginning of November but will now be unveiled in full on 7 December.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Brexit committee this morning, Logistics UK director Elizabeth de Jong said that the earlier version was “not fit for purpose”.

“It couldn’t answer the fundamental question in sufficient clarity – what declarations and checks do I need for my journey?”, she told lawmakers.

An initial version of the document, which will provide freight drivers with a guide to the reams of red tape they will have to negotiate to drive goods into the EU, will be released next week.

But the full versions, with pictures of the documents required and checklists, will not be released for another month.

With only 50 days until the end of the transition period, de Jong said that there was still a “paucity of information available” for the industry.

She also warned that infrastructure for custom checks at Larne and Warrenpoint harbours in Northern Ireland were still yet to be built.

Construction of inspection posts have “not yet started and will take up to six months to complete”.

De Jong’s comments, which were first reported by the Independent, come as the haulage industry faces the additional challenge of its traditionally busiest time of the year.

She said that the second national lockdown would impact the ability of firms to get ready for the changes on 1 January.

But a free trade deal, she added, would “just make everything so much easier” in terms of facilitating cross-border trade when the transition period expires.