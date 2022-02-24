Customer service provider Journeycall wins £3.8m contract with Network Rail

Customer service firm Journeycall won today a £3.8m contract with Network Rail to run the body’s contact centre and help desk service.

Under the three-year deal, Journeycall will handle all enquiries from the four components of Network Rail’s contact centre – including the emergency helpline, the central switchboard, the commercial property help desk and out-of-hours media services.

“This is significant contract win for us, and one that we’re incredibly proud to be working on,” said Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company ESP Group. “It is an exciting time for the business as the Network Rail national contact centre is enabling us to expand south of the border into Hull and increase our service offerings.”

To meet the 6,000 weekly requests, some of Journeycall’s staff – who provide customer support also to Transport for London and West Midlands Train – will be transferred from the Scottish town of Arbroath to Hull.

“Having visited their Arbroath operation and spent time with the leadership team we are optimistic that the service we provide to our customers will be even better than ever before,” added Sarah Sanders, Network Rail’s head of contact and community engagement.