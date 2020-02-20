Cushman & Wakefield enters UK's flexible office market

Commercial property agency Cushman & Wakefield has entered the UK’s growing co-working market with the launch of a new flexible workplace service.



The service – named Indego – will offer landlords design and build, marketing, sales and on-site operations services under a management agreement with Cushman & Wakefield.



Read more: The big business invasion of the co-working world is bad news for entrepreneurs

The service was set up to offer property owners a “flexible workspace solution without operational complexities”.



Idego will be led by Emma Winnerton, the former global commercial director for Spaces and new formats at serviced office provider Regus.



Swinnerton said: “Indego enables our clients to meet the rapidly growing demand for flexible workspace – and the improved returns it offers – on their terms.



“Cushman & Wakefield has been at the forefront of the evolving office market for many years and our investment in Indego demonstrates where we believe this exciting sector is heading next.”



The latest research by Boodle Hatfield showed that the co-working office market boomed last year, with providers growing their portfolios by 22 per cent, and a more diverse range of businesses took up flexible office space.



Read more: Flexible office firms push ahead with growth in competitive market

IWG’s Regus, one of the oldest firms in the flexible office market, has been pushing its new, more modern, Spaces brand as it ramps up the competition with sector leader Wework. In August, the company opened an 80,000 sq ft office complex in Victoria – its largest London site to date.



Last year, CBRE launched flexible office brand Hana and Knight Frank set up Yours, in partnership with Work.Life.

